Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith, gain $6.5 million in salary cap space
Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith, gain $6.5 million in salary cap space

Updated Feb. 27, 2024 6:35 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons released tight end Jonnu Smith on Tuesday in a cost-cutting move.

Smith, 28, set career highs with 50 receptions for 582 yards in his reunion with former Falcons coach Arthur Smith in 2023. Jonnu Smith had three touchdown catches.

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith, now the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, following his third consecutive 7-10 finish. Atlanta hired former Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as coach. Morris is bringing offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake from the Rams' staff.

Jonnu Smith previously played for Arthur Smith, then the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, from 2017-20.

The Falcons will gain $6.5 million in salary cap space with the release of Smith. Atlanta still has Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick and Tucker Fisk under contract at tight end.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

