National Football League Ex-Ravens OL Kevin Zeitler agrees to sign one-year deal with with Lions Published Mar. 18, 2024 8:12 p.m. ET

Veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, ending a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, per multiple reports.

Zeitler spent the last three seasons with the Ravens and was named to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2023. He will likely replace fellow guard Jonah Jackson, who departed in free agency for the Los Angeles Rams last week, on the Lions' offensive line.

The 34-year-old former Wisconsin Badger was drafted in 2012 by the Cincinnati Bengals. After five seasons, Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, which made him the highest paid guard in the NFL.

In March 2019, the Browns traded Zeitler to the New York Giants. After two seasons, he was released before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens.

Zeitler has appeared in at least 11 of his team's games every year he has been in the NFL.

