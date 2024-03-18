National Football League
Ex-Ravens OL Kevin Zeitler agrees to sign one-year deal with with Lions
National Football League

Ex-Ravens OL Kevin Zeitler agrees to sign one-year deal with with Lions

Published Mar. 18, 2024 8:12 p.m. ET

Veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, ending a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, per multiple reports.

Zeitler spent the last three seasons with the Ravens and was named to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2023. He will likely replace fellow guard Jonah Jackson, who departed in free agency for the Los Angeles Rams last week, on the Lions' offensive line.

The 34-year-old former Wisconsin Badger was drafted in 2012 by the Cincinnati Bengals. After five seasons, Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, which made him the highest paid guard in the NFL

In March 2019, the Browns traded Zeitler to the New York Giants. After two seasons, he was released before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeitler has appeared in at least 11 of his team's games every year he has been in the NFL.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
Kevin Zeitler
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams' No. 1 pick odds see huge shift after Bears trade Justin Fields

Caleb Williams' No. 1 pick odds see huge shift after Bears trade Justin Fields

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes