Eric Bieniemy will remain with Chiefs as offensive coordinator

Guess who's back, Kansas City?

The man who's been at the controls of one of the league's most prolific offenses is rejoining the Chiefs after exploring the head coaching market.

Bieniemy was a candidate for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent seasons and interviewed for openings with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints this year. He was reportedly considering returning to the college ranks or taking a break from coaching if he didn't stay with the Chiefs.

Instead, he'll be back with K.C. on a one-year deal.

Bieniemy initially joined Andy Reid's staff in 2013 as a running back's coach before being promoted in 2018 to offensive coordinator, a position he has held ever since.

He hit the ground at sprint speed, leading an offensive troupe that finished atop the league in both yards per game and points in his first season. That same year, K.C. scored the third-most points ever in a single season with 565, while Patrick Mahomes became the second QB in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. The team won the Super Bowl in Bieniemy's second season as OC.

The Chiefs have a 50-15 regular-season record — including 8-3 in the playoffs — since Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator. They've also made four consecutive AFC Championship appearances, a pair of Super Bowl appearances, and won the '19 title.

Kansas City went 12-5 this past season, losing to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game.

