National Football League Eagles' Nick Sirianni Got Big Tip From Jimmy Johnson On Super Bowl Repeat Bid Published Sep. 14, 2025 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nine NFL teams have repeated as champions in the Super Bowl era. Will the Philadelphia Eagles be the 10th?

That task appears to be tougher than ever considering just one organization has gone back to back in the past 20 years. Incidentally, the Eagles' quest continues in Week 2 against the very club that it vanquished this past February in Super Bowl LIX: the Kansas City Chiefs, who, of course, were the club that won the previous two Super Bowls (and the first of those against Philly).

America's Game of the Week on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) is filled with familiarity.

Fittingly, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reached out to someone very familiar with winning consecutive Super Bowls on the eve of the 2025 season. FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer reports Sirianni sought advice from Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, the recently retired NFL on FOX studio analyst who guided the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the early '90s.

"The No. 1 thing that Jimmy talked to him about is not getting complacent," Glazer said. "He said, 'I would get harder on my coaches after we won, so they got harder on the players. That's the biggest thing, you got to stay more connected to your coaches and to your players.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Johnson was known for being tough on his players. he was also known for how much they loved playing for him — and for winning. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The 44-year-old Sirianni has never been shy about showing passion on the sideline. In response to Johnson's message, Sirianni apparently isn't holding back off the field, either.

"Nick told me last night," Glazer shared, "'I've taken that to heart. I've put an emphasis on staying super connected to everybody on this team.'"

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share