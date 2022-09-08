Eagles-Lions preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Detriot Lions in the opening slate of games.

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: The Lions sure look like they're building something special in Detroit. Dan Campbell had them playing hard last season, especially when they went 3-3 down the stretch (after an 0-10-1 start). They have a good offensive line and some weapons around QB Jared Goff in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark . They have a potential stud pass rusher in No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson .

But in Week 1, they'll run into a team that has already built itself into a contender. The Eagles loaded up this offseason, adding WR A.J. Brown , edge rusher Haason Reddick and more to a defense that ranked 10th and an offense that had the best rushing attack in the league. This is a good litmus test for the Lions; the Eagles are already where Detroit wants to be.

Matchup to watch: Eagles WR Brown vs. Lions CBs Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah

The Eagles are counting on Brown to open things up for QB Jalen Hurts , and they are set up for a fast start. Who would the Lions rather have on him? Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, is coming off an Achilles injury that limited him to one game last season. Hughes, a first-rounder in 2018, is now on his third team and was part of a Chiefs defense that Brown torched for eight catches, 133 yards and a touchdown last season. Tough choice.

Key stat: The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season (159.7 yards per game). The Lions ranked 28th in rushing defense (135.1). Even with Brown added to the mix, the Eagles aren't going to abandon their winning formula. They have an array of running backs and a mobile quarterback with whom they can attack the Lions' defense, and they will. They think they can throw more this year, but in this game, they might not have to.

Prediction: The Lions were generally tough to beat late last year, and you know Campbell will have them fired up for their difficult opener. That fire can only take them so far, though. The Eagles should wear them down with their relentless, diverse running game, and now they've got the passing game to open things up even more. It should be a close game in the fourth quarter, but not close enough for Detroit. Eagles 31, Lions 16 — Ralph Vacchiano

