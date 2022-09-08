Eagles-Lions preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

Eagles-Lions preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

1 day ago

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Detriot Lions in the opening slate of games.

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Overview: The Lions sure look like they're building something special in Detroit. Dan Campbell had them playing hard last season, especially when they went 3-3 down the stretch (after an 0-10-1 start). They have a good offensive line and some weapons around QB Jared Goff in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark. They have a potential stud pass rusher in No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson

But in Week 1, they'll run into a team that has already built itself into a contender. The Eagles loaded up this offseason, adding WR A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick and more to a defense that ranked 10th and an offense that had the best rushing attack in the league. This is a good litmus test for the Lions; the Eagles are already where Detroit wants to be.

Related: NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders

Matchup to watch: Eagles WR Brown vs. Lions CBs Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah

The Eagles are counting on Brown to open things up for QB Jalen Hurts, and they are set up for a fast start. Who would the Lions rather have on him? Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, is coming off an Achilles injury that limited him to one game last season. Hughes, a first-rounder in 2018, is now on his third team and was part of a Chiefs defense that Brown torched for eight catches, 133 yards and a touchdown last season. Tough choice.

Related: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shifts into higher gear for 2022 season

Key stat: The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season (159.7 yards per game). The Lions ranked 28th in rushing defense (135.1). Even with Brown added to the mix, the Eagles aren't going to abandon their winning formula. They have an array of running backs and a mobile quarterback with whom they can attack the Lions' defense, and they will. They think they can throw more this year, but in this game, they might not have to.

Prediction: The Lions were generally tough to beat late last year, and you know Campbell will have them fired up for their difficult opener. That fire can only take them so far, though. The Eagles should wear them down with their relentless, diverse running game, and now they've got the passing game to open things up even more. It should be a close game in the fourth quarter, but not close enough for Detroit. Eagles 31, Lions 16 Ralph Vacchiano

Related: NFL odds: Best bets for which team ends playoff drought

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Detroit Lions
DET
in this topic
share
Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller
National Football League

Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller

54 mins ago
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

3 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
National Football League

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes