Eagles' Lane Johnson reportedly suffered ankle sprain, not expected to miss much time

The Philadelphia Eagles got some relatively good news a day after they suffered their first loss of the season to the New York Jets.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a lateral right ankle sprain, NFL Media reported Monday. Johnson underwent an MRI on Monday, determining that his injury will put his status in doubt for next Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but it's not believed to be a long-term injury, NFL Media added in its report.

Johnson, 33, suffered the injury on the Eagles' opening drive, when his right ankle was rolled up on. He subsequently left the game and didn't return after a medical evaluation, with initial X-rays returning negative.

The 11-year vet has been a pivotal player for the Eagles since they drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013. He's particularly ascended over the handful of seasons, earning two first-team All-Pro nods in 2017 and 2022. He was also named second-team All-Pro in 2021 and was elected to be a Pro Bowler in four of the last six seasons. He also hasn't allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, this is the second notable injury that Johnson has suffered over the last two seasons. He suffered a torn tendon in his abdomen late in Week 16 of last season, ruling him for the final two games of the regular season. But Johnson played through the injury in the postseason, playing all three games of the Eagles' playoff run, which ended in a loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Johnson underwent adductor surgery shortly after the season ended, sidelining him from offseason activities for three months. Just days prior to suffering his ankle injury, Johnson told reporters that he was starting to get back to full strength and his usual self following the surgery.

"Pretty good," Johnson said of how he felt eight months post-surgery. "I feel like really the first part of the season just trying to focus on my body, recovering well from the surgery. You get that kind of surgery, you get a little bit of scar tissue so just handling that week to week. Feel like that's gotten better as the year's gone on. That's really it. I'm just trying to feel good and not tear my groin again."

The Eagles would obviously like to have Johnson available for their major Week 7 tilt against the 5-1 Dolphins, a potential Super Bowl preview. Week 7 is the start of the toughest stretch of the season of the Eagles' schedule, playing six of their next seven games against opponents that are perceived to be Super Bowl contenders.





