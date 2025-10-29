Eagles, Jets Reportedly Swap CB Michael Carter II, WR John Metchie in Trade

We have an East Coast trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick, NFL Media reported on Wednesday. Moreover, Carter reportedly agreed to eliminate the $5 million injury guarantee in his contract for 2026 to help facilitate the trade.

In five games played this season, Carter has totaled two passes defended and 14 combined tackles and made 25 starts over his five-year career. He recently missed three games due to a concussion.

Carter, whom the Jets selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke, is in the first season of a three-year, $30.8 million contract.

The fifth-year Carter joins an Eagles' defense that's surrendering 215.9 passing yards per game, good for 18th in the NFL. Philadelphia is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best record in the NFC at 6-2.

Metchie, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, logged four catches this season with the Eagles, a stint preceded by three seasons under contract for the Houston Texans. He joins a Jets' offense that's last in the sport in passing yards, averaging 156.5 yards in the air per contest. New York is coming off its first win of the season.

