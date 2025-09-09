National Football League Eagles DT Jalen Carter Receives Retroactive Suspension for Dak Prescott Spit Published Sep. 9, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jalen Carter will receive further discipline from the NFL for spitting on Dak Prescott in the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Dallas Cowboys, but he won't miss any more game action.

The Eagles' defensive tackle will be fined one game check ($57,222) for the spit and will receive a one-game suspension that will be considered as served, the league announced Tuesday. With the league's decision, Carter will be able to play in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

Carter's spit came right after the opening kickoff in Philadelphia's Week 1 win over Dallas. While there was a stoppage in play, Carter and Prescott exchanged words before the incident took place. Carter was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected from the game.

Carter apologized after the game.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again," Carter told reporters. "I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another angle of the incident showed that Prescott spat in Carter's direction before Carter made the spit that got him ejected. Prescott said he simply spit straight ahead as he usually would, only for the saliva to land in the area near Carter, which raised the ire of the defenseman.

Prescott said Carter asked, "You trying to spit on me?"

"He was insulting me," Prescott said. "I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share