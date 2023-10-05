National Football League
Eagles' Darius Slay on Taylor Swift attending game vs. Chiefs: ‘Do not come'
National Football League

Eagles' Darius Slay on Taylor Swift attending game vs. Chiefs: ‘Do not come'

Published Oct. 5, 2023 3:29 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to lose a game with 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift in attendance. With the Philadelphia Eagles set to square off with the Chiefs in Week 11, corner back Darius Slay hopes that K.C.'s good luck charm will stay away from Arrowhead Stadium when the time comes.

"She might not miss a game this year," Slay said jokingly on his podcast. "And it looks like [the Chiefs are] 2-0 with her [and] I know we play them at home.

"Taylor, do not come to the game 'cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning."

After Travis Kelce publicly invited the pop icon to watch him play, Swift made her first appearance at the Chiefs' 41-10 beat down over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Swift then traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slay and the Eagles will look to avenge their Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs when they face off in November.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pat Fitzgerald suing Northwestern for $130M for wrongful termination

Pat Fitzgerald suing Northwestern for $130M for wrongful termination

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes