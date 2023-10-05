National Football League Eagles' Darius Slay on Taylor Swift attending game vs. Chiefs: ‘Do not come' Published Oct. 5, 2023 3:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to lose a game with 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift in attendance. With the Philadelphia Eagles set to square off with the Chiefs in Week 11, corner back Darius Slay hopes that K.C.'s good luck charm will stay away from Arrowhead Stadium when the time comes.

"She might not miss a game this year," Slay said jokingly on his podcast. "And it looks like [the Chiefs are] 2-0 with her [and] I know we play them at home.

"Taylor, do not come to the game 'cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning."

After Travis Kelce publicly invited the pop icon to watch him play, Swift made her first appearance at the Chiefs' 41-10 beat down over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Swift then traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Slay and the Eagles will look to avenge their Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs when they face off in November.

