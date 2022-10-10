National Football League Eagles still flying high among Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

In surviving their toughest test to date this season, the Eagles outlasted the Cardinals to keep their perfect record intact. A pair of AFC squads, the Bills and Chiefs, continue to hold steady, while the Cowboys made some noise with their takedown of the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday.

After Week 5, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Jalen Hurts is playing like the MVP for the NFL's only unbeaten squad. The third-year pro utilizes his unique skills as a dual-threat playmaker to spark fast starts that overwhelm Philly opponents.

2. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Josh Allen's big-play potential forces opponents to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and goal line to goal line, with few defenses featuring enough speedy defenders to account for his skills as a dynamic offensive weapon.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

Patrick Mahomes & Co. continue to dominate the division albeit with a different style in 2022. The "dink-and-dunk" approach is a drastic departure from the team's "bombs away" days with Tyreek Hill, but the wins keep coming as Andy Reid and his star quarterback adjust to their personnel.

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

The Cowboys continue to wear down opponents with a blue-collar approach that prioritizes the running game and defense. The formula is not sexy, but it has helped the Cowboys reel off four straight wins with their QB1 on the sidelines.

5. Minnesota Vikings (4-1)

Kevin O'Connell's offensive wizardry has made the Vikings a tough out. With Justin Jefferson emerging as an unstoppable force on the perimeter, Kirk Cousins has the offense playing like a well-oiled machine.

6. New York Giants (4-1)

Bill Parcells must be beaming with pride while watching the Giants smash opponents with an old-school formula that has helped the franchise claim four Super Bowl titles. With a punishing running game and a stifling defense, the G-Men are playing a physical brand of mistake-free football that has made them tough to beat.

7. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Lamar Jackson's ability to take over games as a dynamic weapon enables the Ravens to win with finesse or power. The former MVP turned back the clock against the Bengals and continues to make a handful of key plays on an assortment of designed quarterback runs and quick-rhythm passes to steal games in the fourth quarter.

8. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Aaron Rodgers is grumpy after dropping a game to the Giants across the pond, but the four-time MVP will eventually help his young wideouts grow up in time for the team to make a title run.

9. San Francisco 49ers (3-2)

Jimmy Garoppolo has quietly pushed the 49ers back into the mix as a viable contender in the NFC. With a defense that chokes the life out of opponents, the veteran QB simply needs to make a handful of plays each week to guide his squad to the winner's circle.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

It has not been pretty, but the Buccaneers have found ways to win games without playing their best football. With the defense playing well while the offense works through an identity crisis, the Buccaneers remain a viable title contender.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

