Eagles' A.J. Brown points at Steelers DBs to celebrate historic half
Eagles' A.J. Brown points at Steelers DBs to celebrate historic half

51 mins ago

A.J. Brown has thrived in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles while playing alongside quarterback and good friend Jalen Hurts. But Brown reached another level Sunday with three first-half touchdown catches in the Eagles' Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After his third touchdown catch of the game, Brown took a second to point at the Steelers defensive backs who he had beaten on that play.

Brown had five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns before halftime, leaving several on Twitter, including FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, in awe.

Brown entered the day already as one of the NFL's top receivers. His 503 receiving yards ranked 10th in the NFL over the first seven weeks of the season. He previously spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before the Titans traded him for the Eagles' first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, a trade that looks better and better for Philadelphia as the 2022 season continues. 

Speaking of looking good, the Eagles also had a special celebration for Brown's first catch of the day.

