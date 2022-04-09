National Football League Dwayne Haskins, 24, dies after being struck by vehicle 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24.

Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN that Haskins was struck by a vehicle, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins spent two seasons at Ohio State, where he was first-team All-Big Ten in 2018 and Rose Bowl MVP in 2019.

Haskins set 28 Ohio State records in 2018 and added seven additional Big Ten Conference records, including single season passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50) and total offensive yards (4,939). He is the only player in Big Ten history to throw for 50 TDs in a season

Haskins was the first Big Ten quarterback ever to have four games with five or more TDs in one season, and he threw 20 TDs against just two interceptions against top 25 teams in 2018.

He was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 15th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he started 13 games in two seasons in Washington.

Haskins signed with the Steelers in January 2021. He stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

"We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter," Colbert said in January.

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky, running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and other skill position players.

The NFL world reacted to Haskins' tragic death on social media:

Associated Press contributed to this report.

