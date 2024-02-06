National Football League
Druski picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII on 'Undisputed'
Published Feb. 6, 2024 1:51 p.m. ET

It's Super Bowl week, which means predictions for the big game are rolling in. Druski, a comedian who loves sports and making sports-adjacent content, has weighed in.

Druski himself appeared on Tuesday's edition of "Undisputed" and weighed in on the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the 49ers and the Chiefs, showing love to both quarterbacks — Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

"Considering Purdy, they said he came from being like a water boy, basically being a water boy, and then coming to where he's at now, it's an amazing story," Druski said. "It's like an underdog story."

Despite being inspired by Purdy's journey from the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to now being a Super Bowl starting quarterback, Druski said he's rolling with Mahomes and Chiefs to win the big game — because of a nickname he has.

"I gotta go with Mahomes, man," Druski told Skip Bayless. "That's my nickname. ‘Druski Mahomes.'"

As for how the nickname originated, well, just watch the clip for yourself:

Mahomes and the Chiefs go for their third Super Bowl win in five years on Sunday, while the 49ers aim for their sixth in franchise history and first since the 1994 season. 

Check out the highlights of what both Purdy and Mahomes said at Super Bowl opening night here.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
