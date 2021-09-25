National Football League Dolphins vs. Raiders odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How much is Tua Tagovailoa worth to the Miami Dolphins – and the point spread? That's the question bettors will have to answer as the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the Fins in Week 3.

As for those Raiders? After winning outright as underdogs in consecutive weeks to start 2021, Las Vegas must now play up to expectations as the favorite.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert for Dolphins vs. Raiders ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Dolphins are not as bad as a 35-0 loss to the Bills ; the Raiders are not as good as wins over the beat-up Ravens and Steelers .

"Nobody is going to touch the Dolphins this week after last week's debacle, but there are a couple of trends that may be of interest to you: Teams off a 35+ point loss are 13-6 ATS in the last three years; teams off a shutout are 17-7-2 ATS since 2016.

"As surprising as this may sound, the drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa (out, ribs) to Jacoby Brissett is not that significant. The Raiders' offensive line remains beaten up, RB Josh Jacobs is hurt, and Derek Carr isn't 100 percent after the Pittsburgh win. Jon Gruden, for the first time this season, moves from underdog to favorite."

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.