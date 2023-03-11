National Football League
National Football League

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships

Updated Mar. 11, 2023 4:41 p.m. EST

Tyreek Hill is fast, and on Saturday he gave the world a reminder of just how fast he is. 

The Dolphins' star wide receiver raced in the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships — and easily won the men's 60-meter dash with a blazing time of just 6.70 seconds.

That time puts him in the world top 200 rankings of competitors in the men's event, according to USA Today.

Even more impressive, it was Hill's first time running in a formal track meet since 2014, when he was still in college.

Hill later went on Twitter himself and poked fun at how he looked while racing, implying that his decision to run on Saturday would be a one-time event.

Meanwhile, in his day job, Hill will enter his second season with the Dolphins in 2023 after solidifying himself as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2022. Hill received MVP and offensive player of the year votes and was named First Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career after racking up a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first year in Miami, helping the Dolphins reach the playoffs.

The Dolphins reportedly just restructured Hill's contract to save $18 million in cap space and recently picked up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year rookie contract option, signaling their intention to enter 2023 with Tagovailoa, Hill and fellow speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle once again leading the way for coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

Right move for Dolphins to pick up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option?

