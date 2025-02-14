National Football League Dolphins release veteran Pro Bowl running back Raheem Mostert Published Feb. 14, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from veteran running back Raheem Mostert, his agent Brett Tessler said Friday.

A person familiar with the move said the team has released the Pro Bowl running back.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Miami has not made an official announcement.

Mostert finished the 2024 season with his fewest games played (13), rushing yards (278) and attempts (85) since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Mostert had one year left on his contract after signing an extension last March, coming off a highly productive season in 2023 in which he ran for a career-high 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Dolphins will clear $2.9 million in cap space with the move.

Mostert played for four teams over his first two seasons before landing with San Francisco in 2016. After six seasons with the 49ers, including a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, Mostert followed coach Mike McDaniel to Miami on a one-year deal, where he had the two most productive years of his career.

Mostert led Miami in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards. In 2023, Mostert became the Dolphins’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He was also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at 33.

Mostert’s NFL career started with the Dolphins in 2015. He had two kickoff returns in a game against Jacksonville that season, didn’t play again, got waived and wound up with Baltimore and Cleveland later that year.

De'Von Achane emerged as Miami's clear RB1 in 2024, with a team-high 907 yards rushing on 203 carries and six touchdowns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

