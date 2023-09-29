National Football League
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocols, will play Sunday
Updated Sep. 29, 2023 1:26 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday, and will be available when Miami heads to Buffalo to face the division rival Bills on Sunday.

Waddle missed the Dolphins Week 3 win over Denver after a helmet-to-helmet hit against New England in Week 2. He said he didn't experience any concussion symptoms while in the protocol.

Waddle is averaging over 20 yards on eight catches this season.

Miami will be without starting linebacker Jaelan Phillips, as well as receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma.

Phillips was sidelined against New England after hurting his back in practice. He returned last week but left with an oblique injury in the second quarter and did not return. Andrew Van Ginkel will likely replace him at outside linebacker after recording a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss when he filled in there for Phillips in Week 2.

Cracraft injured his shoulder against the Broncos, and the team is still assessing whether his injury will require him to go on injured reserve.

Ezukanma may have re-aggravated a neck injury sustained in college, McDaniel said, but the team is gathering more information on the extent of his injury.

The Dolphins are seeking their first 4-0 start since 1995 when they face the Bills, who they haven't beaten in Orchard Park since a 34-31 overtime victory on Dec. 24, 2016, under coach Adam Gase.

Reporting by The Associated Press

