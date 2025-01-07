National Football League Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill 'never asked for a trade with me' Published Jan. 7, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins don't appear to have any immediate plans to trade Tyreek Hill.

General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel both had conversations with Hill on Monday, a day after the star receiver indicated he might want out of Miami following a loss to the New York Jets, which punctuated a losing season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs.

Grier said Hill did not retract his postgame statements, when he said he enjoyed playing in Miami, but "at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for my career."

"But he never asked for a trade with me," Grier added, speaking at his end-of-season news conference Tuesday.

"They were [productive] conversations," Grier said. "I will keep those between us. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance, coming back from 2-6. All of that with him playing through his [wrist] injury just kind of bubbled to a point."

Hill caught just two passes for 20 yards in the season finale and pulled himself out of the game late. He did not play in the fourth quarter, which McDaniel said he told Hill was unacceptable in the pair's hour-long conversation on Monday.

McDaniel indicated that his relationship with Hill is fine, but the two needed to "clear the air."

"I think the competitive spirit of his can represent postgame, especially in a season or a game that nobody likes, it can allude to a relationship being one way," McDaniel said. "I was very direct with him. He was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing.

"We discussed multiple things, including without wavering, that it's not acceptable to leave a game and won't be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability. I wouldn't say there's necessarily anything to fix, but we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

