National Football League Bears WR D.J. Moore on working with Caleb Williams: 'The anticipation is there' Updated Apr. 30, 2024 5:10 p.m. ET

Caleb Williams has officially been a Chicago Bear for less than a week, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has already gotten some work in with his new pass-catchers.

Williams has an enviable group of targets, especially among quarterbacks who are selected No. 1 overall, as Bears general manager Ryan Poles over the past two offseasons acquired veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore as well as running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett.

Moore arrived in Chicago last offseason when the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that also included the Panthers' top 2024 pick — which eventually turned into Williams after the Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15. He quickly formed chemistry with then-quarterback Justin Fields, helping the former Ohio State signal-caller to the best season of his career, but it still was not enough to prevent Fields from getting dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March to clear the runway for Williams.

Still, Moore was quick to praise Williams when asked about the former USC quarterback in a recent interview with The Daily Mirror U.S.

"The anticipation is there," Moore said. "You can tell that he's expecting us to be open at a certain time, so that's going to be one of the things that's better. But just gotta be on the same page with him going forward and it's just going to take some time. Maybe it'll be fast, or maybe it'll take so time. I'm hoping it's fast."

Moore will not just have to adjust to a new quarterback, but a new role. After being the Bears' clear No. 1 receiver last season, he now figures to see more time as a slot receiver and sharing targets with Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers. Poles also drafted former standout Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick, eight spots after taking Williams, in last week's draft, and the Bears also have another solid pass-catching option in incumbent tight end Cole Kmet, who was drafted before Poles' arrival.

But the trade-off might be worth it, as Moore has a chance to be part of one of the most exciting collections of talent ever assembled in a Chicago franchise that has historically struggled in that area, with its best years (including its 1985 Super Bowl win) coming with the Bears' defense as their calling card. In today's NFL, however, Poles and the Bears appear to be building an offense that can compete with their NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, all of whom have made the playoffs over the past two seasons thanks to stellar quarterback play.

