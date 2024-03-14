National Football League Did Tennessee Titans spend their money wisely on Calvin Ridley? Updated Mar. 14, 2024 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Calvin Ridley will be the sixth-highest-paid wideout in the NFL next season thanks to his new deal with the Tennessee Titans.

On Wednesday, the former Jacksonville Jaguar agreed to terms on a massive four-year deal worth $92 million, including $50 million fully guaranteed.

Ridley will join the Titans following the departure of four-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens and the hiring of new head coach Brian Callahan. Tennessee also signed a few other offensive weapons to join Ridley, including former Dallas running back Tony Pollard and ex-Bronco Lloyd Cushenberry , and is banking on second-year quarterback Will Levis to lead the squad.

On Thursday's episodes of FOX Sports' "The Carton Show" and "Undisputed", the hosts shared reactions to Ridley's deal, along with their expectations for the Titans' new offensive line.

Craig Carton, for one, shared his confusion over the Tennessee organization on his show.

"This is the same franchise that said ‘no’ to giving A.J. Brown a four-year, $100 million deal when he was 24 years old, and yet they gave a 30-year-old a four-year, $92 million deal," Carton began.

"I can't make those two things make sense … you could've had a younger, better version for essentially the same amount of money."

But on "Undisputed," both Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson expressed their faith in Ridley to deliver on his massive contract.

"When you hear Doug [Pederson] talk about him, [he says] ‘this is a great talent at wide receiver … people are going to be surprised when they see what this guy can do,'" Irvin stated. "This dude works so hard! That's what else they want over in Tennessee right now. They want somebody to set the pace now.

"Remember, Derrick Henry is gone … they're going to spread the football around now. Calvin Ridley gives them that No. 1 dude that they lost when they let A.J. Brown walk."

Johnson was on the same page as Irvin, saying he loved the addition of Ridley to the Titans.

"It's money well spent. You've got a young quarterback … new head coach … you're putting an offense together," Johnson began.

"Think about Calvin Ridley's last full season in the NFL in 2020. Ninety catches, 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. Big time! Now he becomes that guy in Tennessee … he can run the routes with the best of them that have ever done it," Johnson said.

Ridley has caught 324 passes for 4,358 yards and 36 touchdowns across five NFL seasons. He doesn't turn 30 until December.

