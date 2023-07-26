National Football League
Devon Witherspoon ends brief holdout, signs rookie contract with Seahawks
Jul. 28, 2023

The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended Friday when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract.

Witherspoon missed the first two days of training camp but was expected to be on the field for Seattle’s third practice later Friday.

Witherspoon, a standout in college at Illinois, was the last player from this year’s draft class to sign his rookie contract.

Witherspoon signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall. The delay in his arrival at training camp was due to an impasse around bonus money he would be due.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he expected Witherspoon’s absence to be brief.

"I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon," Carroll said.

Witherspoon is expected to immediately jump into a competition for a significant role in Seattle’s secondary. He may have a chance at more reps early in camp while starter Riq Woolen is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from minor knee surgery in the spring. Seattle also placed six players on the physically unable to perform list before the start of camp, including safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Bryan Mone and Woolen.

Witherspoon also spent time working as a nickel cornerback during Seattle’s offseason workouts and minicamp in the spring. 

Seattle signed running back Zach Charbonnet, one of two second-round picks for the Seahawks, on Tuesday.

Witherspoon was the highest pick for Seattle with general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll in charge of the franchise. The Seahawks held the No. 5 pick as a result of the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver before the 2022 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

