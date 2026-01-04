4 Takeaways From the Lions' Win Over the Bears

The Lions may not be going to the playoffs, but they ended their season on a positive note.

Detroit withstood a fourth-quarter comeback and kicker Jake Bates drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to take down the Chicago Bears 19-16 Sunday on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Lions (9-8) finish 2025 with their fourth straight winning season under coach Dan Campbell.

The Bears (11-6) keep the No. 2 seed in the NFC by virtue of the Eagles' loss, but Chicago enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Bears’ defense is vulnerable when it doesn’t get takeaways

The Bears gave up 433 yards of offense in the loss, the fifth time this season Chicago has given up more than 400 yards. Detroit wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams combined for 213 receiving yards (St. Brown had 110 by halftime).

It’s not exactly uncommon to see opposing offensive skill players put up big numbers on the Bears. Just last week, Niners running back Christian McCaffrey had 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on 6.7 yards per carry by halftime against Chicago’s defense.

When the Bears are getting takeaways (no one in the league is better in that department), they’re extremely difficult to beat. But when they’re not, they become very beatable on the defensive side of the ball. They give up a lot of yards (Chicago entered Week 18 ranked 28th in total defense). Long drives by opposing offenses are an Achilles heel for the Bears.

That trend could bite Chicago in the postseason.

2. Offensive playcalling decision looms large for Lions this offseason

Before hitting the game-winning field goal, Detroit went more than 17 minutes without scoring (as Chicago tied the game at 16 in the second half). It continued a year-long theme of offensive inconsistency for the talented Lions.

That's why how Campbell decides to proceed with the offense is so paramount.

In Week 10, the head coach took over playcalling responsibilities from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton, who took over for Ben Johnson when he left for Chicago, hoping to provide a spark. It worked great initially — Detroit scored 44 points in its first game with Campbell calling plays — but the offense had some struggles to wrap up 2025.

The Lions scored just 29 points in their last two games combined, had a five-turnover performance by quarterback Jared Goff on Christmas and totaled only 15 rushing yards in a Week 16 loss to Pittsburgh.

Will Campbell continue to call plays in 2026? Will he fire Morton after just one season? Those are questions that will be top of mind for Lions fans.

3. Loveland may be a future All-Pro TE

The No. 10 overall pick, tight end Colston Loveland was underwhelming at the start of the year, reigniting questions about Chicago's choice to select him instead of Tyler Warren, whom the Colts selected four picks later. But the former Michigan star has found his footing down the stretch, looking the part of a true TE1 in the Bears’ offense.

Loveland caught 10 passes for 91 yards and had a two-point conversion in the Bears’ loss Sunday, the second straight game he’s had at least 90 receiving yards.

The rookie figures to be key for Chicago this postseason.

4. St. Brown ends 2025 on a heater

The Lions star receiver ends his season having put up at least 90 receiving yards in three of Detroit’s final five games, including more than 130 yards receiving twice.

St. Brown has had at least 1,100 yards receiving in four straight seasons. His performance on Sunday earned him Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game."

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 139 yards receiving against the Bears in Week 18, earning him Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game." (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

4 ½. What’s next?

With the Commanders beating the Eagles, the Bears will be the NFC’s No. 2 seed and will host the division rival Packers in Wild Card Weekend. Their last game was epic.

The Lions’ season is over. Is their Super Bowl window closed?

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .