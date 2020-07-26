National Football League Deshaun Watson Speaks Up 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson sat down with Mike Vick this week to rank his top seven defenders in the NFL, share his thoughts on the NFL's return to play, weigh in on Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking contract, and discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watson originally spoke with Vick before the NFL and NFLPA officially agreed on a deal for the start of training camp, which settled unresolved matters such as players opting out of the season.

At the time, Watson expressed that the players wanted to play — they simply wanted to make sure a solid plan was in place, too.

The deal that was signed on Friday establishes a timeline for training camp, safety protocols around COVID-19, and a process for what happens if players choose to opt out of the season, both those who are high-risk for the virus and those who aren't.

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is a medical school graduate and has been working as an orderly in a medical care facility in Canada during the quarantine, became the first player to opt out on Friday.

As for the 10-year, $503-million extension Mahomes signed this offseason, Watson said that while he was excited for the Super Bowl MVP and called to congratulate him, the Chiefs star's contract might not have much of an impact on his own:

Watson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, acknowledged that getting the maximum out of his first contract extension is the goal.

The conversation then turned to the current state of America and the protests around racial injustice and police violence toward Black people.

Watson marched with the family of the late George Floyd in Houston in June, and he explained he felt the need to raise his voice because of similar situations he saw growing up:

When asked whom he turns to for advice and counsel in moments like these, Watson told Vick that his older teammates are like his "big brothers," who give him perspective on his career, life, and much more: "They keep me accountable."

You can watch the full interview below, where Watson tells Vick about his book, "Pass It On: Work Hard, Serve Others, Repeat," which shares Watson's life story and is due to be released on September 8.

He also picks the seven toughest defenders he's faced, prompting Vick to share a story of his own about one of Watson's selections.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.