National Football League
Deshaun Watson ruptures Achilles again, could miss 2025 season after new surgery
National Football League

Deshaun Watson ruptures Achilles again, could miss 2025 season after new surgery

Updated Jan. 10, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles once again and had another surgery to repair it this week.

The re-rupture comes less than three months after the original tear, and now Watson could miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

"It is new information just learned in the past couple hours, so I don't have everything yet," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "I don't want to rule out anything with a major injury. We are still collecting all the information, and obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson has played in just 19 of a possible 51 regular-season games since Cleveland acquired the former Houston QB in 2022 for a slew of draft picks and handed the 29-year-old signal-caller a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy following allegations he committed sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. After returning post-suspension, Watson has finished each of the past two seasons on IR with arm/shoulder and Achilles injuries.

If he misses all of 2025, he'll have played in just 19 games over five seasons (85 potential regular-season games), since Watson sat out the entirety of the 2021 season with the Texans.

The Browns (3-14) have the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, behind the Tennessee Titans (3-14).

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings-Rams wild-card game to be played in Arizona amid Los Angeles wildfires

Vikings-Rams wild-card game to be played in Arizona amid Los Angeles wildfires

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes