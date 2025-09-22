National Football League Deion Sanders Bullish on Son Shedeur's Shot at NFL Debut: 'It's Going to Go Down This Year' Published Sep. 22, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

An offseason in the spotlight has yet to bloom into an opportunity for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders through three weeks. But, if you ask his legendary father, the third-string rookie won't have to wait much longer to make his NFL debut.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about publicly supporting Shedeur. So, it only makes sense why Sanders confidently predicted his son will work his way into the starting lineup in the coming weeks during an appearance on the latest "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"You got to be ready when it's time, but when it's time, you're going to know. And it's coming up," Sanders told the Kelces. "I got a prediction, I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year. He's going to get a shot."

As Shedeur's family and former coach, Deion's glowing optimism is to be expected. And, while no one could ever fault him for it, Cleveland's current situation makes it difficult for anyone trying to predict Shedeur's path to playing time in 2025.

Sanders, despite flashing in the preseason, started the year behind starter Joe Flacco, and backup and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart. Anything can happen in the week of practice entering Week 4, but for now, Deion's prediction doesn't appear to be on tap barring an injury to Flacco and/or Gabriel.

Still, with plenty of time left in the season, it's more than possible Sanders sees the field for a 1-2 Browns team projected to, again, finish last in the AFC North. And, if it happens, you can rest assured Deion will be the first to let everyone hear about it.

