David Njoku Certain About His Future in Cleveland: 'I ain't F------ Leaving'
Published Nov. 5, 2025 7:27 p.m. ET

David Njoku has cleared up any and all speculation surrounding his future with the Cleveland Browns.

"I ain't f------- leaving," the tight end said on Wednesday, referencing a quote from "The Wolf of Wall Street." 

Njoku's excitement came the day after he avoided getting dealt at the trade deadline. With the Cleveland Browns (2-6) out of contention, he was firmly in trade rumors, specifically linked to the Green Bay Packers, who lost TE Tucker Kraft to a torn ACL last Sunday. 

But after the deadline passed, Njoku was clearly excited to remain in Cleveland. However, questions continued coming regarding his future because Njoku is in the final year of his contract and could go elsewhere even without a trade. And to that, he responded: "I'm not leaving."

Then, for emphasis, he added: 

"Ever!"

So, if Njoku's had it his way, he'd stay in Cleveland forever. 

