Davante Adams might be staying with Raiders after all
Davante Adams might be staying with Raiders after all

Updated Oct. 13, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET

FOX Sports' Bucky Brooks recently outlined the challenges the Las Vegas Raiders might have in trading Davante Adams, their unhappy star receiver who is nonetheless in decline and carrying an expensive contract. It turns out that these issues might actually prevent a deal.

ESPN reported on Sunday morning that Adams could end up staying with the Raiders, citing sources as saying while there is interest in Adams, it is not "phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook" interest. 

Peter Schrager explained on "FOX NFL Kickoff" on Sunday morning that the Raiders' asking price was an issue.

"The asking price seems to be too high," he said. "A second-round pick and the Raiders apparently want whoever takes him on to take on the entire contract. That does not seem normal or reasonable at this stage of the season."

Adams, 32, still has $11.8 million remaining on his contract. He is a two-time All-Pro with five 1,000-yard seasons and 96 receiving touchdowns across 10-plus seasons, but he has just 18 catches for 209 yards in three games this season.

Schrager said that Adams might be changing his stance on a trade.

"So it seems like Davante Adams has changed his tune — that there is a chance he returns to the Raiders when he gets back from that hamstring injury," he said. "And from what I've been told, in the building, he's been great, and he actually gets along with Aidan O'Connell, and maybe the quarterback change from [Gardner] Minshew to O'Connell could help bring him back in the fold."

There has been some thought that Adams would like to rejoin Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, as the pair were highly productive together across eight seasons with the Packers.

Schrager said on Sunday that the New York Jets "are still interested in that trade." 

