Davante Adams is on the decline, but these 5 teams could make a trade work

Davante Adams' trade request from the Las Vegas Raiders sent the NFL into a tizzy, with executives, coaches, and scouts attempting to connect the dots between the *All-Pro and his future team. While it is apparent that Adams would prefer to reconnect with one of his former quarterbacks to help the veteran cement his legacy as an all-time great and Super Bowl champion, his hefty contract and declining game will make it hard for a team to match the Raiders' trade compensation demands.

With reports suggesting the Raiders are seeking a second-round pick plus additional compensation, including a potential player, teams are trying to determine whether the 32-year-old pass-catcher is worth it.

In addition, intrigued executives want to know if the Raiders will pay off some of the $11.8 million remaining on Adams' contract to facilitate a trade that will give the Silver-and-Black a valuable draft pick that turns into a blue-chip player and a key piece to a championship puzzle.

As a two-time All-Pro with five 1,000-yard seasons and 96 receiving touchdowns in 10-plus seasons, Adams is nearing the end of his prime as an elite receiver. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder remains a spectacular route runner with impeccable timing and precision. And his exceptional balance, body control, and agility enable him to create space from defenders in one-on-one matchups.

Though the veteran has lost some of his trademark quickness and burst, he routinely gets open, utilizing various tricks to keep defenders guessing at the top of the route. With sticky hands and superb ball skills, the veteran expands the strike zone for quarterbacks with his ability to win "50-50" balls on the perimeter.

Considering how teams with young quarterbacks or non-established WR1s could take advantage of Adams' talents, it is not a surprise the All-Pro has several suitors inquiring about his services. He is a proven commodity as a No. 1 option, with the experience to help a young quarterback or inexperienced wide receiver group improve by sharing his knowledge and wisdom.

That said, Adams' complaints regarding his touches and involvement will test the leadership and communication skills of the coaching staff. Any new head coach and offensive coordinator must be comfortable setting boundaries with the veteran regarding his role, touches, and play calls.

Despite Adams' pedigree, he must agree to be a good teammate who sets aside his agenda for the team's sake. If he makes the sacrifice for the benefit of the group, the All-Pro receiver will get precisely what he wants as a premier playmaker for an aspiring contender.

Despite all of these issues, there are still some logical destinations where Adams can make an impact. Let's take a look at five of them.

New York Jets

The two-time All-Pro could want a reunion with his former quarterback based on their spectacular eight-year run together in Green Bay. Adams' dependability as a playmaker would give the Jets a strong WR2 to complement Garrett Wilson on the perimeter. While Wilson would have to concede some targets to the veteran pass-catcher, the duo could help the Jets' offense find the explosiveness needed to compete at a championship level. With the Jets operating under a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality during the final season(s) of Aaron Rodgers' era in New York, acquiring Adams could improve the team's odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season.

New Orleans Saints

After following his college quarterback to Las Vegas, Adams could trek to NOLA to take care of some unfinished business with Derek Carr. Although the duo could not make it work with the Raiders, the Saints have a playcaller in Klint Kubiak who could help the veteran rekindle their magical connection. With Adams stepping into the WR1 role, Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed should find more room to work as explosive playmakers on the perimeter. Given how Carr flourished at the beginning of the season, the upgraded lineup could help the veteran regain his Pro Bowl form while helping the Saints make a playoff push.

Buffalo Bills

The lack of an elite pass-catcher on the perimeter showed up in the Bills' losses to the Ravens and Texans. Though the Stefon Diggs' experience might have soured the franchise on taking a flier on another "diva" receiver, Adams' playmaking skills would give Allen enough firepower to compete with the "elites" (Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, CJ Stroud, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa) in shootouts down the stretch. If the Bills add the All-Pro wideout to a lineup that features several intriguing young players, the offense could create more problems for opponents with an established pass-catcher anchoring the offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

After watching George Pickens fail to capitalize on his opportunities as a WR1, the Steelers could acquire a trusted veteran to fill the void on the perimeter. Adams' maturity, experience and expertise could accelerate Justin Fields' development as a QB1 or give Russell Wilson another weapon to rely on if he takes over. Moreover, the six-time Pro Bowler gives offensive coordinator Arthur Smith a versatile pass-catcher to build the Steelers' aerial attack around. With opponents forced to respect a punishing rushing attack led by Najee Harris and Fields, Adams' ability to win one-on-one matchups could add some sizzle to an offense that needs a spark to keep up with the AFC's heavyweights.

New England Patriots

It is a long shot for the Patriots to acquire a pass-catcher of Adams' caliber based on his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender, but the veteran could opt to play with a talented, young quarterback who desperately needs a WR1 on the perimeter. Though experiencing the growing pains with a rookie passer would likely frustrate Adams as he pursues a gold jacket and a Super Bowl ring, the immensely talented Drake Maye could eventually help the All-Pro put the finishing touches on an impressive résumé. From topping 100 catches to helping the Patriots rise from the ashes, Adams' move to New England could solidify his legacy as an all-time great if the team excels with him positioned as the WR1.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

