Davantae Adams apologizes for pushing camera operator
9 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized for shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The Raiders had a chance to move into position for a game-winning field goal, but Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided and fell as Derek Carr's fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the final minute.

Adams slammed his helmet to the ground when he returned to the sideline, then pushed the camera operator as he was exiting the field.

"Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me….MY APOLOGIES man I hope you see this," Adams posted on Twitter.

Las Vegas, which blew an early 17-0 lead, fell to 1-4 on the season, tied with four other teams for the worst record in the NFL.

Adams also addressed the situation in the locker room.

"Before I answer that question, I'd like to apologize to the man. ... I bumped him and I pushed him, and he went to the ground, so I want to say sorry to him," Adams said, as reported by the Kansas City Star. "It was just frustration."

