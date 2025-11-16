Dan Campbell Will Call Lions' Offensive Plays for Remainder of Season

When you see Dan Campbell on the Detroit Lions' sideline the rest of the season, expect him to be holding an offensive call sheet.

The Lions head coach confirmed to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer that it will be him, and not offensive coordinator John Morton, who will call the plays for the remainder of 2025.

"He told me yesterday this is a permanent move. He's going to do this for the rest of the season," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "He said, ‘Look, I’m still getting my feet wet in how I'm doing the schedule.' But John Morton, who he replaced, [Campbell] said he's been doing a fantastic job helping me get acclimated to this."

In a bit of a surprise move, Campbell was seen on the Lions' sideline holding a playcall sheet during their 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Following the game, Campbell shared that he was indeed calling the plays, but it wasn't clear if the change was permanent.

Detroit arguably had its best offensive performance of the season, though, with Campbell calling plays. The Lions put up 546 total yards of offense against the Commanders. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns, with wide receiver Jameson Williams posting a 119-yard day. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 142 yards on 9.5 yards per carry and two scores, leading a Detroit rushing attack that had 226 rushing yards on the day. Gibbs also had a receiving touchdown, while receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did as well.

Campbell's decision to make the switch came after the Lions were upset at home by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. The Lions put up 305 yards of total offense in the 27-24 loss, which was one of the more surprising results so far of the NFL season.

Morton, who was promoted to offensive coordinator from pass game coordinator following Ben Johnson's departure over the offseason, fell in line and supported Campbell's offensive playcalling shakeup.

"I fully support it," Morton told reporters on Thursday, via the Detroit News . "Listen, man, I've been doing this for a while. I've been with head coaches that are offensive guys, playcallers, so I'm used to that. I feel very prideful of things that I was doing. There's some things I've got to learn, no doubt.

"But listen, I want to do whatever it takes to win. I mean, as soon he said [that], I'm like, 'All right, let's go. What do we gotta do?' That's the way I've always been in this business. I've been cut six times [as a player], I've been fired. Man, you just march on, because it's always about the team. It always is."

Detroit's offense enters Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles ranked sixth in yards and second in scoring.