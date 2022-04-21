National Football League Will Dallas Cowboys pursue Deebo Samuel amid trade request? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco, which he made clear by requesting a trade on Wednesday.

After a season in which he did it all for the Niners, who made a run to the NFC title game, Samuel wants out, reportedly because he is unhappy with how often he plays running back in San Francisco’s system.

The Niners' All-Pro receiver unfollowed the 49ers on social media and removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey ahead of requesting a formal trade. Next, Samuel took to social media to say that the media doesn't know the full story, and that only he, his agent and San Francisco know the complete truth.

Then, the superstar wideout, who is expected to skip on-field offseason work with the 49ers, continued to make waves by liking a photo of himself donning blue and silver in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless broke down what deal Jerry Jones & Co. should make to trade for Samuel and why the 26-year-old receiver becoming a Cowboy makes sense.

"I believe he is a difference-maker. … I believe he strikes fear in the hearts of defenders and especially defensive coordinators because he is difficult to contain. If you get him the ball in the right spots, as Kyle Shanahan brilliantly did last season, he is devastating …

"If Jerry could get the 49ers to take the 24th overall pick, if they would take that straight up, no strings attached for Deebo, I would do it. Now, you gotta pay him, but the cap is gonna go up. … I don't have a running back I can trust, so if I can use him some at running back — he's all I got. He's better than the other guy (Ezekiel Elliott), the highest-paid running back in football, who's a shell of himself."

Will Cowboys pursue Deebo Samuel after requesting trade? Skip Bayless explains why Jerry Jones should trade for Deebo Samuel at the right price.

The Samuel news is the latest in a wide receiver market that has exploded this NFL offseason. Multiple All-Pro receivers netted new deals north of $20 million annually, with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill being traded in the process.

Samuel is coming off a year in which he became the first player in league history to tally 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season. His eight rushing touchdowns were an NFL record for a wide receiver, while his 14 TDs and 1,770 yards from scrimmage both ranked second in 2021.

In three seasons with San Francisco, Samuel has racked up 2,598 receiving yards and has scored 10 receiving touchdowns. He has rushed for 550 yards and has scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Samuel — the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — is approaching the final year of his rookie contract and is owed approximately $3.9 million dollars, a number he clearly feels is far below his value.

The newest WR saga continues.

