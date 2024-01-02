National Football League Dallas Cowboys new favorites to win NFC East after big win; Eagles fall Updated Jan. 2, 2024 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas went into its Week 17 matchup against Detroit as a 4.5-point favorite. While the Cowboys failed to cover the spread, winning 20-19, it was a huge win for "America's Team".

That win improved the Cowboys' odds not only to win the division but to win the Super Bowl.

Before Week 16, Dallas was +200 to win the NFC East behind Philadelphia. But after beating the Lions and after the Eagles fell to Arizona, Dallas is now the heavy favorite to win the division at -1400.

Philly's odds to take the NFC East are now +830.

Dallas also climbed back up the oddsboard to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Last week, the Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl were +1000. Heading into Week 18, their title odds have shortened to +850.

Despite Dallas' big win, Colin Cowherd said he doesn't trust "America's Team" in the postseason — or better yet, doesn't trust the coach, Mike McCarthy, who made a few play-calling decisions toward the end of the Cowboys' win that left most pundits confused.

"Under two minutes left, you lead 17-13, you have a great kicker," Cowherd said on Monday's episode of "The Herd." "Why are you passing the ball?"

A controversial call clouds Cowboys' win vs. Lions on Saturday

At the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, Dallas led 17-13. After a tripping penalty, it had first-and-25 at the Detroit 44, and Detroit had two timeouts left.

However, instead of running the ball and attempting to drain the clock, the Cowboys completed an 11-yard pass to the Detroit 33 (the Lions called a timeout), threw an incomplete pass (stopping the clock), and then completed an 8-yard pass to the Detroit 25 (the Lions called their final timeout). The Cowboys then kicked a 43-yard field goal to take a 20-13 lead but only drained 19 seconds off the clock.

"What are you doing?" Cowherd said. "No situational awareness. Run the ball, set up your field goal kicker, go up 20-13."

On Monday's episode of "The NFL on FOX Podcast," NFL Insider Dave Helman also criticized Dallas' clock management, but he gave quarterback Dak Prescott a nod when it comes to the MVP race.

"Dak Prescott didn't play well enough to win back the MVP, especially not with what Lamar Jackson did on Sunday," Helman acknowledged, "but 345 passing yards and two clutch touchdowns in this game — I thought he balled the hell out."

Dak Prescott, Cowboys SURVIVE vs. Jared Goff, Lions — Dave Helman reacts

Though quarterback Dak Prescott's odds of winning league MVP have shortened, Helman's assessment is right — it's improbable that he'll catch Jackson.

Before Week 17, Prescott was sixth on the MVP oddsboard at +1900. Now, he's second on the board at +1600 but a ways behind heavy favorite Jackson, whose odds in that market are -20000.

