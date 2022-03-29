Dallas Cowboys
Will the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper? Will the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper?
Dallas Cowboys

Will the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper?

just in

A handful of NFL teams have undergone drastic makeovers heading into the 2022 season, including the Dallas Cowboys.

While various teams have improved thus far, there are questions surrounding whether the Cowboys have also done that, especially with the trade of standout wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick when free agency opened after being the Cowboys' leading receiver over the last four seasons.

Colin Cowherd believes the trade will dramatically impact the Cowboys' passing attack in 2022.

"We have numbers on Dak [Prescott] with Amari and Dak without Amari," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"Dak ain't the same dude. Dak's passer rating plummets without Amari."

The Amari Cooper trade was a mistake

The Amari Cooper trade was a mistake
Now that the former Dallas player is headed to the Cleveland Browns, Colin makes the case that letting Cooper go was a mistake.

Cowherd is right, there is overwhelming statistical evidence to support that Prescott is not the same quarterback without Cooper.

Since 2018, the season the Cowboys acquired Cooper, Prescott is 28-16 with the wide receiver in the lineup compared to just 3-6 without him. The team also averaged 28.7 PPG with Cooper and just 20.2 PPG without him.

Prescott's passer rating in games with Cooper over the last four seasons is 102.9, and it's just 86.1 without him. The numbers couldn't be any more clear, Cooper was a big part of what made the Cowboys' offense elite.

The onus to fill the void left by Cooper will now fall on the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb, as well as Michael Gallup.

If the Cowboys aren't able to adequately replace Cooper's production, it will be hard for them to replicate the offensive potency they displayed in 2021 when they were second in passing (282.4 YPG) and first in scoring (31.1 PPG).

Dallas is known for headlines and intrigue every season, and that is sure to be the case once again in 2022.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Ronald Jones II to Chiefs, Zuerlein joins Jets
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Ronald Jones II to Chiefs, Zuerlein joins Jets

1 day ago
Have Dallas Cowboys had a failure of an offseason so far?
Dallas Cowboys

Have Dallas Cowboys had a failure of an offseason so far?

4 days ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

6 days ago
Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option?
Dallas Cowboys

Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option?

6 days ago
Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, 49ers: Whose Super Bowl windows are open?
National Football League

Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, 49ers: Whose Super Bowl windows are open?

March 22
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes