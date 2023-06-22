National Football League Dak Prescott works out with Ezekiel Elliott; excited to play with Deuce Vaughn Published Jun. 22, 2023 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There was some reshuffling done in the Dallas Cowboys' running back room this offseason, but that isn't stopping Dak Prescott from getting some work in with an old face as he's also preparing for the upcoming season with a new face.

Prescott admitted Wednesday that he still works out with Ezekiel Elliott months after the Cowboys released him in order to clear cap space.

"That’s my best friend," Prescott told reporters. "We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan."

Most workouts take place at Prescott's house, where there's a 55-yard turf football field. Elliott, along with a number of current Cowboys players, have worked out with Prescott at his home over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott and Elliott were both selected by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. When Elliott was released in March, Prescott admitted he was "hurt" by the move.

Elliott is one of several notable running backs, including Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette, who were cut due to salary reasons this offseason as all three players are either 27 or 28 years old.

"I think the running back position is tough," Prescott said. "All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever’s fast. You’re never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it’s a business and try not to take anything personal."

Prescott has advocated for a possible return to Dallas for Elliott throughout the offseason. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also hasn't shut the door on the possibility of a return for Elliott. When speaking to reporters earlier in June, Jones said "I never shut the door — never — relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year."

But, for now, Prescott and the Cowboys are operating under the assumption that Elliott won't be in the backfield for them in 2023.

A major part of the equation is Tony Pollard, who the team retained this offseason on the franchise tag. Arguably the most notable addition they made at running back is Deuce Vaughn, who they picked in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Vaughn was a star at Kansas State, recording 2,699 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Deuce Vaughn breaks through on 62-yard TD run Deuce Vaughn breaks loose for a 62-yard rushing TD.

Vaughn's father, Chris, currently works for the Cowboys as a scout. Prescott said it was cool that the father and son get to reunite, and he's thrilled to play with him.

"That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story," Prescott said in a separate interview with The Hang Zone Sportsradio 96.7 FM. "Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the [sixth] round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I’m excited about Deuce being in there. I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately."

While Vaughn put up big-time stats in college and was one of the top running backs in the country over the last two years, he fell in the NFL Draft due to his short 5-foot-5 frame.

Prescott doesn't think Vaughn's draft status should play a role in his evaluation, citing his own success as a Day 3 pick.

"I’m never too high or low in the draft," Prescott said. "I went in the fourth round, 135th Pick. I’ve watched guys go undrafted, come in and run a locker room or be one of the best players on the team or in their position. I’ve watched the first-round guys not live up to what they were picked to do. And so I don’t put a lot into the draft."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott

share