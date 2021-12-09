National Football League Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson among QBs under duress for Week 14 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The days might be getting colder as we get deeper into December, but the heat is only getting dialed up on Chris Broussard's "Under Duress" list.

With the playoff picture rounding into form and the windows for some teams to make a push closing fast, there are several repeats from last week's edition of the list.

It's the start of Week 14, and Chris Broussard reveals the players he believes are under the most pressure to come out with a win.

Here are the five players the " First Things First " host believes are facing the most heat heading into Week 14.

5. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The outlook: With a 3-2 record in their past five games, Dallas' hold on the NFC East is growing a bit tenuous, especially when combined with an undefeated November from the Washington Football Team. The 8-4 Cowboys will travel to Maryland to take on 6-6 WFT on Sunday, hoping to build a big cushion in the standings for the stretch run. Prescott, who has had a shaky go of things since returning in Week 9 from a calf injury, will be tasked with setting Dallas up for success.

Broussard's thoughts: "If they lose this game to Washington on Sunday, they are a game ahead of the Washington Football Team. That's it. And they still have to play Washington in a few more weeks. ... Dak is going to have to carry them with his arm. And this is the question that's always dogged him. Can he do it?"

4. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The outlook: Stafford stopped L.A.'s three-game losing slide with a 37-7 Week 13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 33-year-old QB completed 68.45% of his passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and a 117.8 passer rating. He also didn't commit a turnover — nor throw a pick-six — ending a three-game streak in both of those categories. However, that success came against the 29th-ranked defense in points allowed. He'll face a much more credible test Monday night on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, who have the league's fourth-ranked points defense.

Broussard's thoughts: "I know he looked great last week against Jacksonville. Of course, he did! That's what he does. He was 8-68 when he came to L.A. against teams with winning records, and this year he's 2-3 with three straight losses against teams with winning records. He eats up the chumps. ... What is he going to do against a good team?"

3. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The outlook: Jackson is in a lengthy rut, as are his Ravens. They are 2-3 in games Jackson has started since Week 7 and are coming off of a 20-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers most recently. Another AFC North opponent awaits this week, the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. When Jackson faced Cleveland two weeks ago, he threw a career-high four picks and passed for a season-low 165 yards. In spite of that, though, the Ravens managed to win that contest. Given the tight nature of the AFC North — all four teams are .500 or better — Jackson and the Ravens likely can't afford a repeat of his Week 12 performance vs. the Browns.

Broussard's thoughts: "Lamar has been struggling. Last five games [he has had] seven touchdowns, eight interceptions. ... Here's the other thing: They need to win this game. They're 8-4 right now — it's looking good — but their schedule is rugged. ... Cleveland might be their lightest game remaining. They need to get a 'W' and Lamar needs to be great."

2. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The outlook: Allen put up a dud in the wind in a 14-10 loss against the New England Patriots. Perhaps completing 50% of his passes could be considered an accomplishment, given the conditions, but the end result was a big blow for Buffalo's AFC East hopes. It also continued a troubling pattern for the Bills, who have yet to win back-to-back games since Weeks 4 and 5. Since then, they have alternated wins and losses to find themselves at 7-5 and clinging to a playoff spot.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's the rollercoaster. And last week, he was down. ... I get it, the weather was inclement and he was facing Bill Belichick, but he didn't play well. Only 10 points he managed. He was twice in the red zone and the last nine minutes [and] couldn't produce any points. ... Look, they've got seven wins. Only one of them against a winning team."

1. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The outlook: The big question for the banged-up Mayfield is: Did he heal up over the bye week? The quarterback has been dealing with nagging injuries most of the season, and he has struggled as a result. So have the Browns, who are 5-6 in Mayfield starts this season and are 6-6 overall. A win against the Ravens could signal a healthier Mayfield, which could also play a role in the quarterback's presumed offseason long-term contract negotiations.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's become a mainstay. ... He should've gotten a little bit more healthy over the bye week. ... A few people actually picked them to reach the Super Bowl. And now, they are out of the playoffs, but if they win this game, they're right back in the thick of things."

