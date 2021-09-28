Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys stake claim as contenders with big win over Eagles 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Everything was clicking for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The final score against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 41-21 drumming at AT&T Stadium, might actually be more flattering to the visitors than it appears, believe it or not.

The Cowboys were in complete control against the Eagles, hardly breaking a sweat as they cruised to 2-1 on the season to leap atop the NFC East.

Aside from a fumble in his own end zone early in the first quarter, which the Eagles recovered to make the score 7-7 at the time, Dak Prescott played near-immaculate football.

He missed on just five attempts all night, going 21-for-26 for 238 yards and a trio of touchdowns, finishing with a passer rating of 143.3.

Dak completed passes to eight different receivers to carve up the Birds through the air, favoring tight end Dalton Schultz, who finished with six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott tabled discussions about his production falling off a cliff with a two-touchdown, 95-yard performance on 17 carries.

Fellow running back Tony Pollard joined in on the fun with 60 yards of his own, as the Cowboys ran all over Philly to control the clock for 34:58.

It was the same story defensively, too. Take your pick of any standout performances for Dallas' defense, which held Jalen Hurts – 25-for-39, 326 yards, two touchdowns and two picks – largely at bay until the game was pretty much out of reach.

Rookie Micah Parsons continued to be a revelation on defense, being a constant nuisance on the defensive line with half a sack and four total tackles.

Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs also flew around the field, registering three passes defended and racing home for a pick-six in the third quarter.

Even Dallas' special teams unit put on a show. The Eagles had a net of minus-two yards on three punt returns, and kicker Greg Zuerlein went 5-for-6 on point-after attempts.

It was a comprehensive performance, clearly. But was it enough to convince folks the Cowboys are legit threats?

Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" said Tuesday he believes the 'Boys have the goods to contend in the NFC.

"I saw – for the first time in the Dak Prescott era – a real, live football team," Bayless said. "I'm talking top to bottom: offense, defense, special teams. They looked like a football team to me [on Monday] night. A team that actually could contend not just in the division, but in the NFC. … I saw a Dak Prescott who is playing at the highest level he has ever played at."

Marcus Spears of ESPN took it a step further, saying he thinks Dak & Co. belong among the list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Their ability to generate turnovers on defense – eight in three games – is a big reason why he's a believer, Spears said.

"It's eight turnovers in three weeks," Spears said, "and that is making the difference for this football team. And we know that this offense can be as elite as any offense in the NFL. So, yeah, I would have them in the conversation," Spears said.

But on "First Things First," Chris Broussard said to pump the brakes on any Super Bowl talk for the Cowboys quite yet.

"I could see them winning a playoff game, but I've got them as the fourth-best in the NFC," Broussard said. "I've got Tampa Bay, the Rams, the Packers and then the Cowboys. So, I would not call them a Super Bowl contender. … Tom Brady, Matt Stafford, Aaron Rodgers – they would eat them up in a playoff game through the air."

For Nick Wright, the biggest issue with Dallas is their head coach, Mike McCarthy, who was criticized for not using his timeouts toward the end of the first half to stop the clock and squeeze in another offensive possession.

"What does Mike McCarthy do, aside from being an unenthusiastic cheerleader on the sideline?" Wright asked after breaking down the end-of-half clock issue. "You can't win that way. ... It was egregious and indefensible."

For all the good Dallas did Monday night, there are still some out there that need a bit more evidence.

If the Cowboys can put on a repeat performance in Week 4, against the undefeated Carolina Panthers, there might not be any room left to question their credentials.

