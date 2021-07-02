National Football League With Dak Prescott returning, can the Dallas Cowboys live up to the hype? 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This NFL offseason has been all about the Dallas Cowboys. And for good reason.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is returning from a frightening injury with a $160 million contract in hand. And with a host of weapons around him – including Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup – Dallas is a clear favorite in the NFC East (+100 via FOX Bet).

Prescott himself is all-in on that optimism, recently proclaiming that the upcoming season would be "very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans."

And he's not the only one excited about Dallas' prospects looking forward.

On Friday, news broke that "Hard Knocks," the reality sports documentary television series produced by NFL Films and HBO, will feature Dallas’ training camp and preseason.

But is all of the attention warranted, or is this just another instance of overhyping "America's Team?"

Brandon Marshall, for one, remains skeptical, and he said so on Friday’s "First Things First."

"The challenge with the Dallas Cowboys is we have been talking about this optimism for 15-20 years. But when will you actually get it done?" he said.

Marshall said that while the Cowboys have a favorable schedule, they won't be able to take advantage of it unless their defense can "go from being the worst defense in NFL history to at least OK and average if Dak wants to see his team be a contender."

On the other hand, Marshall’s co-host, Nick Wright, thinks Dallas' offense can carry the team through the NFC East.

"Well, it’s definitely going to be better, and Dak’s back!" he said. "I do share his optimism and I think the Cowboys are gonna win 11 games. I think Cowboys are gonna win the division!"

National predictions for the NFC East vary, and not everybody is on the Cowboys.

NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund prefers Washington over Dallas – but not by much. "The Football Team's strength on defense, especially up front, can make up for the average offensive projection, whereas the Cowboys' offense will have a bigger challenge carrying the defense."

Marshall also likes Washington, which won the division last season at 7-9.

Fox Bet predicts that the Dallas Cowboys will have a successful season, with their over/under win total set at 9.5. And you can understand the optimism.

Prior to Prescott’s catastrophic leg injury in Week 5 against the Giants, he was averaging 422.5 yards per game, completing 68.2% of his passes for a passer rating of 102.6 in the first four weeks of the season. He had nine touchdowns and three interceptions through four weeks and was named Week 2's NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Who will win the NFC East? The attention is undoubtedly on the Cowboys so far. Time will tell if it's warranted.

For the full breakdown, check out "First Things First" below:

