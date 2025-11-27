The Cowboys Will Make the Playoffs If They Beat the Chiefs, Says Terry Bradshaw

Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys were 3-5-1 with their season going nowhere fast. Now, according to Terry Bradshaw, they're a statement-making victory away from being on a path to the playoffs.

The Cowboys have won two straight games but face their biggest challenge of this stretch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are 5-5-1, while the Chiefs are 6-5.

Both teams need a win to stay in their conference's respective playoff race, and Terry Bradshaw thinks a win for the Cowboys will lead them to the playoffs.

"If Dallas wins this, Dallas is going to make the playoffs," Bradshaw said on a special Thanksgiving edition of "FOX NFL Sunday."

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a season-high 352 passing yards last week against the Colts, though, so it won't be a walk in the park for the Cowboys. Bradshaw also noted that Isiah Pacheco is going to be back for Kansas City, which will be an even bigger boost to that offense.

"This is a dangerous football team, but the Cowboys are ready for them, I believe," he said.

The biggest storyline entering this game is the resurgence of the Cowboys defense, which added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the trade deadline.

Dallas held the Raiders to 16 points two weeks ago, and then the Eagles scored 21 points in the first half last week but were shut out in the second half. The Cowboys invested significant draft capital into Williams and Wilson, but it's paying off so far.

"How will Kansas City protect against Quinnen Williams?" Long said. "Since coming over, 13 pressures, a couple of sacks — he has changed the trajectory of that defense."

The key matchup on the other side of the ball, according to Long, is going to be how the Chiefs defense, led by Steve Spagnuolo, handles the Cowboys' play-action pass. Long noted that Prescott has thrown 12 touchdowns and no interceptions when using play action this season.