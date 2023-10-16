National Football League
Cowboys vs. Chargers live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Chargers live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football

Updated Oct. 16, 2023 8:40 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium, as both teams desperately try to stay at or above .500.

The Cowboys were defeated by double digits in their Week 5 matchup against San Francisco, while the Chargers are coming off a bye. 

Chargers QB Justin Herbert boasts a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio headed into Monday's tilt against one of the NFL's best defenses; the Cowboys have 11 takeaways in the past five games.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Right back at you!

The Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-1, and sent QB Dak Prescott right up the middle all the way to the end zone for an 18-yard TD. 

Dallas tied it up 7-7 with less than seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Charging into the end zone

Keenan Allen got his fourth TD of the season, and helped put the Chargers on the board first hauling in a pass from Justin Herbert for a 1-yard TD.

The extra point from Cameron Dicker was good to put the Chargers up by seven in the first quarter.

PREGAME

Tempers flare

The Chargers and Cowboys got into a scuffle before the match even started, and both squads were on high alert going into Monday Night Football.

Fashion Show

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: ALCS highlights: Phillies holding onto 2-0 lead

ALCS highlights: Phillies holding onto 2-0 lead

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes