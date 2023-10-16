National Football League Cowboys vs. Chargers live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football Updated Oct. 16, 2023 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium, as both teams desperately try to stay at or above .500.

The Cowboys were defeated by double digits in their Week 5 matchup against San Francisco , while the Chargers are coming off a bye.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert boasts a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio headed into Monday's tilt against one of the NFL's best defenses; the Cowboys have 11 takeaways in the past five games.

Here are the top moments!

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Right back at you!

The Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-1, and sent QB Dak Prescott right up the middle all the way to the end zone for an 18-yard TD.

Dallas tied it up 7-7 with less than seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Charging into the end zone

Keenan Allen got his fourth TD of the season, and helped put the Chargers on the board first hauling in a pass from Justin Herbert for a 1-yard TD.

The extra point from Cameron Dicker was good to put the Chargers up by seven in the first quarter.

PREGAME

Tempers flare

The Chargers and Cowboys got into a scuffle before the match even started, and both squads were on high alert going into Monday Night Football.

Fashion Show

