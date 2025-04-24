National Football League
Cowboys pass on skill positions, select Tyler Booker with 12th overall pick
Updated Apr. 24, 2025 9:40 p.m. ET

The anticipation for the Dallas Cowboys to add an offensive weapon to complement receiver CeeDee Lamb and maximize quarterback Dak Prescott was palpable heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Instead, they went with Tyler Booker, using their highest first-round selection since they took linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in 2021, on the offensive lineman out of Alabama. 

It's the second year in a row the Cowboys have selected an offensive lineman in the first round as they took Tyler Guyton 29th overall in 2024. 

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season in which they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. After the season, they fired head coach Mike McCarthy and soon after hired Brian Schottenheimer. 

While it's not as exciting, taking an offensive lineman with his first draft pick as head coach is a culture-setting move from Schottenheimer.

