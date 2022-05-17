National Football League Cowboys, Packers 'way off' from playoffs next season, Cowherd says 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The complete NFL schedule is out, leaving every team thinking about its trek to the postseason.

And some have it much tougher than others.

On Monday’s "The Herd," Colin Cowherd assessed the path for 15 teams and determined if they are destined for the playoffs or are "way off."

Atlanta Falcons — Way off

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "In their first seven weeks, they face both of last year’s Super Bowl teams, back-to-back games on the West Coast, play a road game against Tom Brady, and they have the latest bye in the league, Week 14. This is not a great team. This is not an easy schedule."

Cleveland Browns — Playoffs

2021 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "The division’s brutal, but if Deshaun Watson mostly plays early, they have the second-easiest schedule in September. Even if he misses September, they can compete in those games. And … Pittsburgh doesn’t quite know what they have with [Mitchell] Trubisky."

Dallas Cowboys — Way off

2021 record: 12-5, lost in NFC Wild Card

Colin’s thoughts: "I know the division’s easy. Three of their first five games are against Brady, [Joe] Burrow and Matthew Stafford. The schedule’s not brutal, but they’ll probably be off to a slow start. This is a team that lost two of their top three receivers."

Denver Broncos — Playoffs

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "They have a new coach and a new quarterback. So how’s September, October? They have the easiest schedule in the league in the first nine weeks. It’s as if the NFL said, ‘We want this thing in Denver, we’re going to put it on TV a lot, and we want it to get some momentum.’"

Green Bay Packers — Way off

2021 record: 13-4, lost in NFC Divisional Round

Colin’s thoughts: "Sneaky tough schedule. I think Minnesota wins the division. [The Packers] have the toughest five-game stretch in the league. On the road for four of the five games, starting in Week 5. They also have five primetime games. They got a really bad break in terms of time. They get fewer days off, less rest, and some of their better players are older."

Indianapolis Colts — Playoffs

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "Division is not great, middle of their schedule is not easy, but they do open up with the Texans and Jags. Probably start 2-0. New quarterback, new momentum after that disastrous ending [in 2021]."

Kansas City Chiefs — Playoffs

2021 record: 12-5, lost in AFC Championship

Colin’s thoughts: "Mostly because of their talent. Listen, they’re not going to have an easy schedule because the division’s brutal. Notable opposing quarterbacks, though: they face Kyler [Murray], [Justin] Herbert, Brady, [Derek] Carr, [Josh] Allen, Stafford, Burrow, [Russell] Wilson. I’m not shocked if they sneak into a wild-card [berth]."

Las Vegas Raiders — Playoffs

2021 record: 10-7, lost in AFC Wild Card

Colin’s thoughts: "They have the toughest last five-game schedule — five straight games against five playoff teams. But I also think their additions will serve them well at key spots. Remember, last year without great depth they played really well late in the year. Now they get an offensive coach, not an interim coach, and they appear to have a competent GM."

Miami Dolphins — Way off

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "I don’t like the way they start. So I’ve got a new coach and a lot of new pieces offensively, and they start with the Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals. That’s brutal. A lot of moving parts on the offense. They also face Aaron Rodgers on Christmas."

New Orleans Saints — Way off

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "I don’t know if they got the right coach. I don’t think they’re great at quarterback. Nine teams on their schedule made the playoffs. Only the Rams have more."

Pittsburgh Steelers — Playoffs

2021 record: 9-7-1, lost in AFC Wild Card

Colin’s thoughts: "Barely. Sneak in, kind of. They have five prime-time games, so I don’t think that’s an advantage. You become a target. There’s more asked of you in prime-time games from networks. They face division rival Baltimore in two of their final five games, so that’s their season."

San Francisco 49ers — Way off

2021 record: 10-7, lost in NFC Championship

Colin’s thoughts: "I don’t like their schedule at all. In the middle they face in successive weeks, [Patrick] Mahomes, Stafford, Herbert, Kyler Murray. They face nine elite quarterbacks, and they’re not sure what they are at quarterback."

Seattle Seahawks — Way off

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "They open with Russell Wilson, who’s got a bone to pick with them. They also — once again, because of their division — face nine playoff teams. I think Seattle is pivoting to, ‘We’re very comfortable with our growth process.’ I think Seattle wants the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. I think they’re going to get it."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Playoffs

2021 record: 13-4, lost in NFC Divisional Round

Colin’s thoughts: "The schedule early isn’t easy. Dallas, Packers, Chiefs, three of their first four. And they do have two late West Coast trips. But their division’s weak and the NFC’s kind of weak. I think they’re fine."

Washington Commanders — Way off

2021 record: 7-12, missed playoffs

Colin’s thoughts: "It’s the easiest schedule in the league. There’s no other way to put it. I just don’t love their team. They also have a weird Week 14 bye."

