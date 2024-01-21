National Football League
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pens letter to grieving fan
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pens letter to grieving fan

Published Jan. 21, 2024 1:50 p.m. ET

Tim Washington, a Dallas Cowboys fan, posted to Facebook a couple weeks ago about the tragic and sudden passing of his father, Tim, who collapsed as the two were walking into FedEx Field to see the Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Washington posted again recently, expressing appreciation to all those who have sent him warm wishes. 

That group includes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Upon hearing what happened at FedEx Field, Jones sent the Washington family flowers and a letter of sympathy. "On behalf of the Jones family and our organization, we offer our deepest sympathies," the letter read in part. "Timothy’s support humbles me, and he is an inspiration that goes beyond the game of football."

Jones has been the owner of the Cowboys since 1989. They've won three Super Bowls during his tenure (1992, 1993 and 1995 NFL seasons).

Dallas went 12-5 this season and won the NFC East but was eliminated in the wild-card round by the Green Bay Packers.

