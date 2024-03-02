National Football League Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 'convinced' QB Dak Prescott can get better Updated Mar. 2, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott has established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels that there's still another gear for the 30-year-old to reach.

"We just have in mind the team that's going on the field this year, and we all know that every team in this league has limitations as far as where they are on the cap and where they are in the draft and where they are with their free agents, who they can use the franchise tag. You only have one. All of those kinds of things.

"But my point is that we can be better. Dak [Prescott] can play better than he has maybe, we could argue one of the best years he's ever had in his career. But the good news is, I'm convinced that he can play better, and I'm convinced that we can do some things better all the way around, and so we're all in," Jones told ESPN Friday.

Jones reiterated that Prescott is "going to be" under center for the Cowboys moving forward.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the franchise "absolutely" wants to lock in Prescott for the long haul as he enters the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, is coming off arguably the best season of his eight-year NFL career, as he totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL -high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a career-best 105.9 passer rating, while completing a career-best 69.5% of his passes. He also ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Collectively, the Cowboys boasted one of the best offenses in the sport, averaging 258.6 passing yards (third in the NFL), 112.9 rushing yards (14th), 371.6 total yards (fifth) and 29.9 points (first) per game.

Outside of his 2023 regular-season campaign, winning 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, throwing for 4,902 yards in 2019, and tossing 37 touchdowns in 2021 are among Prescott's statistical highlights.

That said, Prescott's career has been a mixed bag from a results point of view, as Dallas owns a combined 73-41 regular-season record with him as its starter, but is also just 2-5 with Prescott in postseason play. Most recently, the Cowboys lost at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round.

