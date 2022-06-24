Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyeing NFL sack record

Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons was the star the Dallas Cowboys needed as a rookie last season, and he's looking forward to capitalizing on his All-Pro campaign in 2022.

Parsons seemingly accomplished every individual accolade a defensive rookie could: Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro, Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his second season, he's looking to accomplish something else: the NFL sack record.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I want to hit," Parsons said. "But 23 is that goal, to break the record."

Parsons wasn't just the best defensive rookie in the league. He was the runner-up to T.J. Watt for Defensive Player of the Year. The Steelers edge rusher tied the all-time sack record of 22.5 last season. Parsons finished with 13, falling a bit short of the rookie record set by former Titans great Jevon Kearse in 1999. 

Still, he proved he's Dallas' defensive centerpiece for the foreseeable future. With that comes more responsibility and elevated expectations.

"I just take the blessings that God gave me," he said. "I don't feel like I need to reach anyone's expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I'm gonna just go out there and play my game. I don't wanna go out there and chase no one's story, I just gotta do my thing, and that's what got me here, and that's what I'm gonna keep doing."

What makes Parsons authentic is his versatility. His straight-line speed and agility resemble a defensive back. One may mistake his power for a lineman, but he has the body of a linebacker.

With that diversity, he looks to add interceptions to his tool belt.

"I told Tre I might lead the team in picks this year," he said of corner Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 INTs. "We don't got no money on it, but I've been really practicing my hands this year to get my hands on a couple of picks this year."

A season identical to last year would be impressive for Parsons. Anything additional, including the all-time sack record, would put him in an even more select company. 

