Cowboys lose Randy Gregory to Broncos after contract issue

Even the Cowboys' social media team thought it was a done deal.

And by all accounts, an agreement had been reached: five years, $70 million for star defensive end Randy Gregory to return to Dallas for the next half-decade.

But just minutes later, Gregory's path had rerouted, and the five-year veteran changed course toward Denver, opting to join the revamping Broncos in a deal that's expected to trump Dallas' offer in terms of guaranteed money.

That's not why Gregory ultimately chose to flip last-minute, though.

Dallas was hard at work over the weekend to draft up a contract that would satisfy the pass-rusher's wishes. The squad was fresh off the heels of a trade with Cleveland for wide receiver Amari Cooper, and freed up additional cap room by voiding Demarcus Lawrence's five-year, $101 million deal signed in 2019, and replacing it with a three-year $30 million contract Monday.

This cleared the runway for the ‘Boys to begin negotiating with the 29-year-old Gregory, who’d just completed his best season yet in 2021.

And from a numbers' standpoint, Dallas' offer was satisfactory.

But it was in the buried wording of the deal that things began to get tricky, and when Gregory's camp noticed some linguistic changes from the original offer, they rang the alarm bell.

According to several sources, including CBS Sports, Jerry Jones was the chief negotiator behind the push to retain Gregory, and the Cowboys owner/GM crafted a deal that would adhere to Gregory's liking — but the final language in the deal didn't work for Gregory and his agent.

The revisions proved costly, ultimately souring Gregory's relationship with the franchise and resulting in his move to Denver.

Although the specific language remains a mystery, whatever it was, it was a deal-breaker.

Gregory will now venture to the Mile High City, and Dallas is forced to watch him depart.

