Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper 's career in Dallas looks to be over.

The 27-year-old wide receiver is reportedly being traded to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Dallas is also sending a sixth-round pick to Cleveland.

Trading Cooper for draft equity is more of an upside than what the Cowboys had reportedly been pondering – cutting him altogether.

Dallas is roughly $13 million over the projected salary cap, so parting ways with Cooper should erase $16 million, with only $6 million counting against the cap.

When the Cowboys signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020, they built an escape hatch into the deal beginning in 2022 .

And Dallas might not be done making moves just yet. ESPN also reported that right tackle La'el Collins was given permission to "seek a trade," which would save even more cap space.

For the Browns, acquiring Cooper looks to be a boost to their inconsistent offense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the 2021 season with a brutal 35.1 QBR, the fifth-lowest figure in the NFL. Back in February, Cleveland was reportedly planning to look at the QB market, but it's unclear if that will still happen since several big-name quarterbacks have already moved or re-signed.

The Browns also placed a franchise tag on tight end David Njoku last week.

Drafted as the No. 4 pick overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper spent three years with them before being traded to Dallas in October 2018. Since his Cowboys debut that season, Cooper ranks top-10 in NFL receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception and receiving touchdowns.

Since 2018, Cooper has 14 100-plus yard receiving games, which is 11th in the NFL. He made two Pro Bowls with Dallas and led the team in receiving yards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

