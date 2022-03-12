National Football League
Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns
National Football League

Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns

17 mins ago

Amari Cooper's career in Dallas looks to be over. 

The 27-year-old wide receiver is reportedly being traded to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Dallas is also sending a sixth-round pick to Cleveland.

Trading Cooper for draft equity is more of an upside than what the Cowboys had reportedly been pondering – cutting him altogether. 

Dallas is roughly $13 million over the projected salary cap, so parting ways with Cooper should erase $16 million, with only $6 million counting against the cap.

When the Cowboys signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020, they built an escape hatch into the deal beginning in 2022.

And Dallas might not be done making moves just yet. ESPN also reported that right tackle La'el Collins was given permission to "seek a trade," which would save even more cap space. 

For the Browns, acquiring Cooper looks to be a boost to their inconsistent offense. 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the 2021 season with a brutal 35.1 QBR, the fifth-lowest figure in the NFL. Back in February, Cleveland was reportedly planning to look at the QB market, but it's unclear if that will still happen since several big-name quarterbacks have already moved or re-signed. 

The Browns also placed a franchise tag on tight end David Njoku last week. 

Drafted as the No. 4 pick overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper spent three years with them before being traded to Dallas in October 2018. Since his Cowboys debut that season, Cooper ranks top-10 in NFL receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception and receiving touchdowns.

Since 2018, Cooper has 14 100-plus yard receiving games, which is 11th in the NFL. He made two Pro Bowls with Dallas and led the team in receiving yards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Mike Tomlin must solve quarterback conundrum for the Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin must solve quarterback conundrum for the Steelers

3 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby agree to new $95 million deal
Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby agree to new $95 million deal

19 hours ago
Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over sexual assault claims
Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over sexual assault claims

21 hours ago
Could Jimmy Garoppolo be the Colts' long-term answer at QB?
National Football League

Could Jimmy Garoppolo be the Colts' long-term answer at QB?

1 day ago
NFL free agency: Fits for Chandler Jones, Amari Cooper, more
National Football League

NFL free agency: Fits for Chandler Jones, Amari Cooper, more

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes