Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch out for season, Jerry Jones concerned career is in doubt

Leighton Vander Esch's 2023 season is over. His NFL career is in doubt as well.

Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys are preparing to play without the standout linebacker for the remainder of the season following a neck injury he suffered in Week 5, adding concern for Vander Esch's playing future in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"I would say that's accurate," Jones said when asked if Vander Esch would miss the remainder of the season. "We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving. But of course, it's a very significant loss for us. He's an integral part of that defense out there.

"We just wish him well. The nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer-term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month relative to the team. It has everything to do with what's in his best interest."

Vander Esch suffered the neck injury that placed him on injured reserve this season in the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the 49ers when his neck was jammed up against Micah Parsons' leg during a play. The linebacker was eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but that obviously won't happen.

The Pro Bowl linebacker has a history of neck injuries dating back to his college days at Boise State, missing some time during his junior season due to a neck injury. He suffered another neck injury in 2019, causing him to miss seven games before he eventually underwent a fusion procedure.

Vander Esch was relatively healthy in the last two years, playing all 18 of the Cowboys' games in 2021 and 16 of their 19 games in 2022 after missing six games in 2020 due to collarbone and ankle injuries. He arguably had his best season in 2022 since his rookie year, recording 90 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 14 games.

Following his solid play in 2022, Vander Esch re-signed with the Cowboys on a two-year, $8 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. He got off to a good start this year, recording 30 total tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown through the first five games as he helped Dallas rank third in total defense so far this season.

While the Cowboys will be without Vander Esch as they try to make a Super Bowl run, Jones stated concern over the linebacker's future.

"There are a lot of factors involved," Jones said "But he just really needs to see how this continues to heal, and then go from that point as to whether or not he would want to continue to say, expose himself to injury."

