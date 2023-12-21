Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas, Jourdan Lewis speak on leaked address, phone number
The Buffalo Bills dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, winning 31-10 and running for 266 yards in the process. It dropped Dallas to 10-4 and inevitably led to widespread criticism, but it stretched to extreme lengths.
An X, formerly known as "Twitter," user posted the home address of Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, while another posted the phone number of fellow safety Juanyeh Thomas.
Thomas, who had to change his phone number because of the post, expressed how he feels the criticism has gone too far.
"I can take criticism, but you do cross a line when you start doing dumb stuff like that, for real," Thomas told The Dallas Morning News in an interview published on Thursday morning. "It’s a line you can’t cross when you start sharing people’s addresses and numbers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is still a game. People got a life."
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis concurred with Thomas' sentiment.
"It is getting crazy out there, it’s getting crazy," Lewis said. "People are getting more aggressive than they have, and it’s not a good place to be right now."
The Cowboys' Week 15 drubbing came after a pivotal 33-13 win over the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 10-4, with Dallas having the edge in the division race.
Dallas boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, surrendering just 176.9 passing yards (fourth in NFL), 294.3 total yards (sixth) and 18.9 points (fifth) per game. That said, it has struggled against the run, giving up 117.4 yards per game on the ground (19th).
The Cowboys have another battle against a fierce AFC East opponent this coming weekend as they hit the road to face the 10-4 Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
