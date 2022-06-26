National Football League
Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled
National Football League

Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled

2 hours ago

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is getting candid about why he believes America's Team came up short under his nine-season reign.

Garrett coached Dallas from 2011-19, saying that while he may have done a lot of things well, his biggest fault was being too compliant and not pushing hard enough to do things the right way.

Garrett, the Cowboys' longest-tenured coach since Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989, ultimately blames his own poor communication for Dallas' shortcomings — not Jones.

"[Jones] was always so supportive, and he wanted to do what was necessary to win, and I always felt like I didn’t do a good enough job communicating what we needed to if there was a decision made that went against some of the things that I wanted to do," Garrett said Thursday on "The Rich Eisen Show"

"Whether it was hiring someone, or signing someone, or making a decision about personnel or how we’re doing things. To me, it’s the coach’s job in any organization to create the vision for what you want the team and the program to be, and it’s your job to lead, and it’s your job to lead upward to ownership to general managers and certainly lead to your coaches and your players and all the staff members who work with the team. 

"So, anytime something didn’t go in a direction that I felt like maybe we should’ve done it this way I always put it back on myself to say clearly, I didn’t communicate that well enough, I didn’t make the argument well enough to get the decision or the outcome that we wanted."

The Cowboys made the playoffs three times under Garrett, each time going out in the divisional round. Still, the Cowboys only had one losing season (2015) during his time in Dallas. 

Garrett went on to share that there were many people involved in the discussions and decision-making during that time, but the final say always came down to Jones.

"It’s a very collaborative organization," Garrett added. "There’s a lot of people, you have a lot of conversations about the decisions you want to make. Ultimately, Jerry is the owner and general manager. He’s the one that makes the decisions. He’s the one that drafts the player."

Garrett did give himself some credit, saying that he believes that the Cowboys were at their best when he successfully got the team to do what he believed was right.

"I always felt like when we did a good job, when I did a good job communicating the vision, communicating the reason why we wanted this particular guy and we created consensus throughout the organization, that’s when we did the best work and anytime we fell short of that I put back on me for not doing my job well enough."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Giants' Daniel Jones: Pressure to shine 'weighs on me heavy'
National Football League

Giants' Daniel Jones: Pressure to shine 'weighs on me heavy'

10 mins ago
Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled
National Football League

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled

18 hours ago
New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension

20 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo close to throwing again after surgery
National Football League

Jimmy Garoppolo close to throwing again after surgery

21 hours ago
Steelers' Najee Harris emerging as leader in post-Big Ben era
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Najee Harris emerging as leader in post-Big Ben era

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes