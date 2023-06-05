National Football League Cowboys deem DeAndre Hopkins pursuit 'unlikely,' while Bills still in the mix Published Jun. 5, 2023 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It doesn't appear that the Dallas Cowboys are in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones shut down those rumors Monday, saying the team isn't pursuing the All-Pro receiver, who is currently a free agent.

"He’s not on this team right now," Jones told reporters Monday. "We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re really pleased with our receiving group."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signaled the same thing later Monday.

"We don’t dismiss any possibility, but it’s unlikely," Jones said when asked about Hopkins.

The Cowboys already made a notable move at wide receiver this offseason when they traded for Cooks, as Stephen Jones mentioned. Dallas didn't give up much in the deal, sending the Houston Texans a fifth- and a sixth-round pick for the 29-year-old receiver who has been one of the game's most productive receivers since he entered the league in 2014, recording six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his nine-season career.

Cooks is expected to be the No. 2 receiver on the Cowboys' depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb, with Michael Gallup and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert among those expected to compete for roles at the position.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised his group when he was asked about a possible Hopkins addition last week.

"I’ll say this, obviously being on offense full time, I really like the look of our group," McCarthy said. "The vertical speed is definitely, we made some improvement there. Obviously, we’re not in any full-speed-type activities outside of seven-on-seven, so you can feel that from our guys.

"As far as players that are not here, I mean, there’s nothing good that comes out of those answers. Hop is a hell of a talent. I had a chance to be around (him) his first Pro Bowl. So, I’ve always had respect for him since his rookie year."

As for where Hopkins will end up next, it remains to be seen. There have been a handful of teams linked to him through reports, including the Buffalo Bills, whose general manager Brandon Beane seemed open to a potential signing, calling Hopkins a "heck of a talent."

"Nothing but respect for him," Beane said of Hopkins on the "Pat McAfee Show." "It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never rule it out, but know he’s a good player, and he’ll probably command a decent contract."

The Bills have long been linked to Hopkins, as he reportedly had permission to speak to the team about a trade before the Arizona Cardinals released him in late May.

There are a couple of other teams that also don't appear to be in the mix in the Hopkins sweepstakes, along with Dallas. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said it's "not a reality" for his team to be able to sign Hopkins at the moment.

"I mean it's hard to speak on guys, obviously, [because] we got a really good room right now, and it's hard to add someone of his caliber, his talent to a room that's already talented," Pederson told reporters Monday.

Another NFC East team, the New York Giants, also don't look like a likely Hopkins suitor, per FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano's recent report.

